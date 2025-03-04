Synergy Investment Management LLC Invests $457,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $221.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $145.75 and a 1-year high of $226.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.03 and its 200 day moving average is $193.70.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.86.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

