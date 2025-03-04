Synergy Investment Management LLC Invests $287,000 in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR)

Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUFR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,757,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 151.2% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 361,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BUFR stock opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.60.

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

