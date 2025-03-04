Synergy Investment Management LLC Invests $208,000 in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD)

Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDD. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,875,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,963,000. Kelly Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000.

Get BlackRock International Dividend ETF alerts:

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIDD opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $746.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $26.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.61.

About BlackRock International Dividend ETF

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.