Synergy Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 43,037 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Synergy Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.