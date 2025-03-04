Synergy Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $55.70.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

