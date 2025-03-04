Synergy Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,923 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Unified Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 65,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.51. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

