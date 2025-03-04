Synectics (LON:SNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 21.60 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Synectics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 5.63%.
Synectics Stock Down 6.3 %
SNX opened at GBX 337.40 ($4.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of £55.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.69. Synectics has a twelve month low of GBX 161 ($2.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 372 ($4.73). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 346.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 294.45.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.
Synectics Company Profile
Synectics is a global leader in the design, integration, and support of advanced security and surveillance systems that enable clients around the world to protect their people, communities, and assets. Founded over 30 years ago, Synectics has deep industry experience across gaming, energy, urban transport, public space, custodial and critical infrastructure projects.
