Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.79 EPS

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.79), Zacks reports.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.90. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SNDX. StockNews.com cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Insider Transactions at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Neil Gallagher sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $71,579.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,972.50. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith A. Goldan sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $58,543.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,563. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,683 shares of company stock worth $336,087 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

