SWS Partners Invests $595,000 in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 45.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 368,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after buying an additional 114,880 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 357,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth $11,271,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,411 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,949,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HZO. StockNews.com raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on MarineMax from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised MarineMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

MarineMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $556.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.31. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $124,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,451 shares in the company, valued at $355,668.06. This represents a 25.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clint Moore sold 4,100 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $125,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,560 shares in the company, valued at $721,642.80. The trade was a 14.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarineMax Profile

(Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.