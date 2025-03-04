SWS Partners Has $4.19 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

SWS Partners raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,723 shares during the quarter. Pinterest comprises about 1.3% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,773,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,483,000 after buying an additional 156,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,466,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,710,000 after acquiring an additional 76,920 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,812,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,750 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,944,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,423,000 after purchasing an additional 460,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,677,000 after purchasing an additional 278,362 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $34,994.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,081.48. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $137,365.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,072.34. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,117 shares of company stock valued at $253,056 in the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pinterest from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.47.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

