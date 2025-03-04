SWS Partners Acquires 8,738 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.0% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average is $71.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp cut Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.94.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

