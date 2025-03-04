SWS Partners Acquires 15,331 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 302.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after buying an additional 50,072 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Arista Networks by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,457,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 411,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,489,000 after acquiring an additional 308,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $85.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $133.57. The company has a market capitalization of $108.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $12,988,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,137.08. This represents a 59.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 17,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $1,623,709.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,709.62. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 431,441 shares of company stock valued at $45,713,162. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

