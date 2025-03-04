S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $10.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

NASDAQ SANW opened at $8.04 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.55.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 51.47% and a negative net margin of 76.30%. The business had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 993,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,978.05. The trade was a 16.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

