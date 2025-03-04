SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its stake in ASML by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in ASML by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $699.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $732.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $751.58. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $645.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $275.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

