SVB Wealth LLC Takes $608,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of IVE stock opened at $195.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.33. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $176.09 and a twelve month high of $206.63.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.