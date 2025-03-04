SVB Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 18,340 SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RWO. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

