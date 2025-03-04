SVB Wealth LLC Invests $913,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,922 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,318 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,479,000 after acquiring an additional 699,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 803.6% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 929,407 shares of company stock worth $113,411,626 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $95.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.93 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

