SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,584 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,827 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $578.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $624.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $607.26.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.