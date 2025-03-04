SVB Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $23,495,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $127.64 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $108.40 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.32 and a 200-day moving average of $128.72. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

