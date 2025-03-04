SVB Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 13,940 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum China by 43.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $188,019.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,728,782.42. This represents a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

