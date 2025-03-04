Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Summerset Group’s previous final dividend of $0.09.
Summerset Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.93.
About Summerset Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Summerset Group
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Warren Buffett Sold ULTA Stock—But Should You?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Actively Managed ETFs Outperforming Despite Their Higher Fees
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Monster Beverage: Monster Upside or a Risky Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Summerset Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summerset Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.