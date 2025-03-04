Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.59 and last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 16345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

Subsea 7 Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.37%. Analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 S.A. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

