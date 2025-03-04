StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

MRNS stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a market cap of $30.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.03. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,968.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 126,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.