StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
About Genocea Biosciences
