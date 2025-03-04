StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Avinger Stock Performance
Shares of AVGR opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.09. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $4.37.
About Avinger
