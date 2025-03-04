StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTSI opened at $2.53 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 256,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 2.72% of UTStarcom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

