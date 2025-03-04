Stewart Information Services Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

Stewart Information Services has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Stewart Information Services has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of STC stock opened at $70.42 on Tuesday. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $58.23 and a 52-week high of $78.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

