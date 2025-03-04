Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 702 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $28,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,924,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,027,000 after purchasing an additional 40,193 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,739,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,543,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 484,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,122,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8,529.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,375,000 after buying an additional 371,267 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $284.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.77. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $233.95 and a 52 week high of $300.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

