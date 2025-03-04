Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $99.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,595,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,001 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $99,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.29. The firm has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

