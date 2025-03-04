Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $51.98 Million Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $51,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLQL stock opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.11.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

