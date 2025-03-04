Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,464,924 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 219.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,131,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464,924 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $58,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 123,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 84,533 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000.

SCHD opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.12. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

