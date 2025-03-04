Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 310 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $30,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total transaction of $31,853,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,241.12. This trade represents a 99.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,327.48. This represents a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,017 shares of company stock valued at $246,653,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $973.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The company has a market cap of $416.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $948.96 and its 200 day moving average is $835.48.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.