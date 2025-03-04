Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 23,010 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 779,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $44,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

