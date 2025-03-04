Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 19,634 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.7% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $77,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312,895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,493,000 after acquiring an additional 314,952 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,868,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,870,000 after acquiring an additional 82,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,725,000 after acquiring an additional 123,584 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,136 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $201.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $173.17 and a 1-year high of $205.24. The stock has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

