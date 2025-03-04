STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in STERIS by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $222.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.81. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $197.82 and a twelve month high of $248.24.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.41%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

