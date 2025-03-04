Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 85,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 165,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Steppe Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.69. The company has a market cap of C$123.90 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in Mongolia. The company’s projects include the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo Project (ATO Project) and Uudam Khundii property in Mongolia.

