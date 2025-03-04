Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

STWD stock opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.