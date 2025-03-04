Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.21.

STWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

NYSE:STWD opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.69. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $63,044,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $48,841,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $24,791,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,287,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,189,000 after purchasing an additional 736,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 670,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 504,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

