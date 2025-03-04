Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,375 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,476,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598,146 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,928,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015,375 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,491.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,808,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $256,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,087 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,078.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,545,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $126,574,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

