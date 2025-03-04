SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 103,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 109,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,390,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 138,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.42. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $49.73 and a 12 month high of $63.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

