SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 333.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DSI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 190,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 68,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,020,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,502,000 after buying an additional 47,183 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,107,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after buying an additional 32,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanich Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,609,000.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $106.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.40. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $115.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

