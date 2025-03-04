SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 50 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 111.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 80.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 66.7% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5,400.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,370.43.

Booking Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,946.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,896.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,631.73. The firm has a market cap of $162.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 22.19%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.