SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 151 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GEV. CICC Research began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.83.

GE Vernova Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of GEV stock opened at $315.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $447.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.25 and a 200-day moving average of $307.25.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.