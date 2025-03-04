SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2,773.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,748,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,713,956,000 after acquiring an additional 89,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,887,000 after acquiring an additional 46,357 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,060,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,055,000 after acquiring an additional 43,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,024,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 960,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,248,000 after acquiring an additional 42,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PWR. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Daiwa America cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.95.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $250.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.23 and a 200 day moving average of $306.00. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.11 and a 12 month high of $365.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.