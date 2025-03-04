Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Short Interest Update

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Spear Alpha ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPRX opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 million, a PE ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. Spear Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $30.42.

Spear Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global thematic companies it believes will benefit from breakthrough innovations in the industrial and technology space. SPRX was launched on Aug 2, 2021 and is managed by Spear.

