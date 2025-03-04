Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Short Interest Update

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Spear Alpha ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ SPRX opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 million, a PE ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. Spear Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $30.42.
Spear Alpha ETF Company Profile
