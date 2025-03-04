SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.66. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.12 and a 1-year high of $95.51.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

