SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,377,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 129,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $72.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

