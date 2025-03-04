Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Trading Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.99 and last traded at $32.60. Approximately 1,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.
Solvay Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99.
Solvay Company Profile
Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.
