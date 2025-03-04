Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Soluna Trading Up 1.7 %

Soluna stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. Soluna has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

