Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Acquired by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 493.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,532 shares during the quarter. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile accounts for 4.5% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQM. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,395,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after acquiring an additional 177,898 shares during the period. North of South Capital LLP boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 597,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 95,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after acquiring an additional 21,778 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 152,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SQM. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

SQM opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $32.24 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile



Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

